Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with Wake Forest:

The Demon Deacons (6-10, 3-10 ACC) are coming off of a 84-60 loss to Duke, and the Wolfpack (9-9, 5-8 ACC) claimed a 74-73 road victory over Pittsburgh in its last game.

NC State comes into this game with confidence after claiming its best victory in 2021 thus far with a 74-73 road win over Pitt.

Wake, on the other hand, does not. After the Demon Deacons took arguably the best team in the ACC to overtime in a 92-85 road loss to Florida State, they followed it up with a 24-point loss at home to Duke.

The Wolfpack was winning the last matchup between these two squads rather handily before fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels tore his ACL. The sheer shock value of that event alone makes me give a pass to the Pack for letting Wake make it interesting down the stretch.

NC State is not a good matchup for the Deacs. Wake has problems taking care of the basketball, and the Pack is one of the better teams in the ACC at exploiting those issues.

Wake's offensive turnover rate of 20 percent ranks 227th nationally, and it forfeits a steal on 11.6 percent of its possessions, good for 329th among Division I teams.

The Wolfpack is 8-0 this season when it produces 19 points or more off of its opponent's turnovers. When State can only create 18 points or fewer off of takeaways, it's 1-9.

Assuming NC State doesn't encounter its own turnover issues again, I like the Pack to take care of business.

Game prediction: NC State 78, Wake Forest 67