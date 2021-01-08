Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for the Pack's matchup with Miami this weekend:

The Wolfpack (6-2, 2-1 ACC) is coming off of a 74-70 road loss to No. 19 Clemson in overtime, and the Hurricanes (4-5, 0-4 ACC) lost to North Carolina 67-65 on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

There's a big difference between 3-1 in 2-2.

NC State will have one of those records in ACC play after Saturday afternoon's contest against Miami.

The Hurricanes had high hopes entering the season but find themselves scraping to find their first conference win after losing their past three contests by two points or less.

The U was picked to finish seventh in the preseason ACC media poll but has underperformed in the absence of its senior guard and preseason first-team All-ACC selection Chris Lykes, who has been out with an ankle injury since Dec. 4.

Lykes isn't the only significant contributor that has caught the injury bug this year. Senior guard Kameron McGusty, senior forward Elijah Olaniyi and freshman guard Earl Timberlake have all missed at least four of the U's nine contests.

McGusty and Timberlake should be back in the lineup Saturday, and I expect Miami to play with its hair on fire to avoid going winless a quarter of the way into league play.

The Wolfpack, however, should be able to match that intensity. The last thing the Pack wants is to drop to 2-2 in the ACC, needing a road win in Tallahasee next week to stay above .500 in conference competition.

The Hurricanes are a good defensive team and should have a slight advantage on the boards against the Pack, but Miami has really struggled on offense.

That makes for a bad matchup against an aggressive Wolfpack defense that forces a lot of turnovers. With multiple veteran injuries in the backcourt, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of their offensive positions, which ranks 225th nationally.

Compare that to NC State, which ranks 10th nationally with a 26.3 defensive turnover percentage. The Pack has lost the turnover margin in its past two games, however.

I anticipate head coach Kevin Keatts' squad will make the turnover margin an area of emphasis Saturday as it looks to get back on the right track.

Miami will keep it close and may even take a small lead into halftime, but the Pack will win the second half for the first time in conference play this season. NC State finds a way to separate itself in the final minutes and makes some late-game free throws to win by three possessions.

Prediction: NC State 72 Miami 64