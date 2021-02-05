NC State Wolfpack basketball continues ACC play Saturday with a road contest at Boston College in Conte Forum at 12:00 p.m. on ACC Network. The Wolfpack (7-7, 3-6 ACC) will look to earn its first road victory of the season. The Pack is coming off of a 64-57 loss to No. 14 Virginia Wednesday. The Eagles (3-10, 1-6 ACC) will play their first game in three weeks coming off of a COVID pause. BC lost to Notre Dame 80-70 in South Bend in its last contest on Jan. 16. Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with Boston College Saturday:

NC State defeated Boston College 79-76 in Raleigh in the first matchup this season on Dec. 30. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

Justin H. Williams

How this game goes will ultimately depend on how many players are available for Boston College Saturday. Eagles head coach Jim Christian said Monday during a league-wide head coaches Zoom availability that BC was preparing to play Florida State Tuesday night with just four scholarship players ready to suit up. The game was later postponed due to new positive COVID tests in the Seminoles program, but it showed how significantly Boston College was impacted by its own virus-related pause. Considering this matchup will be the Eagles' first game in three weeks, I expect more than four scholarship players will be able to suit up for BC. If not, it will be a long afternoon for Boston College. Even if BC gets its full roster back, NC State should win this game. The Wolfpack was clearly better in a 79-76 win in Raleigh back in December, although that game ended up being closer than it should have been. NC State has played well over the past four games despite going 1-3 in that stretch. If it can continue putting forth the same fight it's shown over the past two weeks, the Wolfpack should have no problem with a Boston College team that has struggled this year. But then again, the Pack has yet to show it can win on the road this season. A victory Saturday would give the Wolfpack its first true road win since Feb. 11, 2020, when State beat Syracuse 79-74 in the Carrier Dome. Hope there's good ice cream in Chestnut Hill. Prediction: NC State 77, Boston College 70

Matt Carter