Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with Notre Dame:

The Fighting Irish (9-13, 6-10 ACC) are coming off of a 94-90 road loss to Boston College, and the Wolfpack (12-9, 8-8 ACC) claimed a 65-62 home victory over Pittsburgh in its last game.

This has the feeling of a letdown game.

NC State has won four straight, and Notre Dame has lost three in a row. The Wolfpack didn't play well Sunday but were fortunate to be playing a depleted Pittsburgh team at home.

If the Pack plays the same way it competed against the Panthers, it will lose in South Bend tonight.

You probably think you know where this is going at this point but don't stop reading.

I'm here to tell you that NC State finds a way to get it done tonight.

It was at this point in writing this game prediction that my phone buzzed with a Twitter notification. The ACC announced the Wolfpack's regular season finale against Virginia Tech had been canceled due to more COVID issues in the Hokies program.

Instantly, I had to write up a breaking news story about the cancelation.

I believe this news to be significant to the outcome tonight.

It won't be hard for head coach Kevin Keatts to come up with a pregame speech today.

He just needs to remind his guys what they probably already know at this point. Tonight could very well be the last game of the regular season.

With this afternoon's news, the Wolfpack will pour it out tonight en route to its fifth-straight win.

Could NC State find another opponent to replace the Virginia Tech game this weekend? It's quite possible. But nothing is guaranteed this season, particularly this close to the postseason.

Notre Dame will come out with energy after being embarrassed by Boston College this past weekend, but the Fighting Irish have given up multiple second-half leads this season.

If the Irish take an early lead, don't fret. NC State will be 100 percent locked in to make sure it heads to Greensboro in the win column if tonight ends up being its last game of the regular season.

Game prediction: NC State 81, Notre Dame 76