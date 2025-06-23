NC State football commitment analysis: WR Tyreek Copper

NC State football landed Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper on Saturday, the 10th verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of Copper's commitment.
NC State football landed Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper on Saturday, the 10th verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of Copper's commitment.
NC State believed in Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper went through a whirlwind recruitment.
NC State football landed Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper on Saturday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper capped off a life-altering week by committing to NC State.
NC State football landed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Woodland Hills High senior linebacker Zykir Moore-Young on Saturday.
NC State believed in Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper went through a whirlwind recruitment.
NC State football landed Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper on Saturday.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.