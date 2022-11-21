News More News
Scouting video: Junior Jonathan Paylor has top 10, puts on show

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

BURLINGTON — Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High junior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor has become must-see viewing.

Paylor proved that against Dunn (N.C.) Midway High in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs on Nov. 10. Whether the weather was dry or pouring down rain, Paylor couldn't be contained in a 42-7 victory.

NC State has prioritized the 5-foot-9, 171-pounder since offering him June 5, 2021. He came out with a top 10 of NC State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He unofficially visited the Wolfpack, Tar Heels, Clemson, the Gamecocks and Volunteers this fall.

