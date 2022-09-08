Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood Sumter had a magical 47-23 win over Columbia (S.C.) Dreher last Friday. Cisse had four catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including one from 91 yards out and another from 43. He also had a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown. Season Stats: He has nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense, and he has caught eight passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed a pass for 14 yards and ran once for seven yards. He has one punt return for a 91-yard touchdown. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-1, At Aynor (S.C.) High on Friday

Last Game: Chambers and Concepcion won at Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn 40-0 on Friday. Concepcion had one reception for a two-yard touchdown. Season Stats: He has 12 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns; four carries for 43 yards; two kick returns for 90 yards; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-1, At Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High topped Wendell (N.C.) East Wake 48-7 on Thursday. Season Stats: TBD. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-1, At Durham (N.C.) Hillside on Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage defeated Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson 42-14 last Friday. Fagan had five tackles (two solo) and one pass broken up. Season Stats: He has 16 tackles (nine solo) and five passes defended. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-0, Vs. Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central.

Last Game: Myers and Christ School played a loaded Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, falling 35-29 in overtime Friday. Myers caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, and added a solo tackle on defense and two kick returns for eight yards. Season Stats: Three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown; 10 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss and three passes broken up. He has one kick return and one punt return, both for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-2; Vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Academy.

Last Game: Lost 43-38 to Milton (Ga.) Cambridge on Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1, At Alpharetta (Ga.) Chattahoochee on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte fell 28-7 to Charlotte (N.C.) Independence last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-2, Vs. Charlotte Garinger on Thursday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga topped Bakersville (N.C.) Mitchell High 28-21 on Friday. He caught two passes for 10 yards and had seven tackles on defense (four solo). Season Stats: He has 10 tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss on defense. He has one catch for 16 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-0, At Lawndale (N.C.) Burns on Friday.

Last Game: Wilkes Central rolled over Morganton (N.C.) Patton 34-8 on Thursday. Smith has missed his first three games due to injury. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-1, Vs. Ronda (N.C.) East Wilkes on Friday.

Last Game: First game of season is vs. Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy on Sept. 24.

Last Game: Thomas and Heritage High dominated Raleigh Broughton 57-14 last Thursday. Thomas went 14-of-16 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed five times for 52 yards. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of 58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdown and two interceptions; he has rushed 20 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-0; Vs. Raleigh Sanderson on Friday.

Last Game: Bye week. Season Stats: He has nine receptions for 141 yards and three scores; rushed three times for 15 yards and two touchdowns; completed 1-of-2 passing for 23 yards and an interception; has one tackle. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-0, At Vanceboro (N.C.) West Craven on Sept. 9.