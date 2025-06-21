NC State gains commitment from Kinston (N.C.) High WR Tyreek Copper

Copper attended NC State's 7-on-7 event Thursday and was offered by wide receiver coach Joker Phillips . He quickly set up his official visit to NCSU that night, and knew the Wolfpack was home not long into his trip.

Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper capped off a life-altering week by committing to NC State 24 hours into his official visit.

Copper officially visited Army last weekend, and was planning to see Elon this weekend, until NC State stepped up with the scholarship offer.

Copper has offers from NC State, Army, Navy, Bryant, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Cornell, Elon, Gardner-Webb, North Carolina Central, Princeton and Richmond.

Copper had 77 catches for 1,391 yards and 16 touchdowns in 14 games this season at Kinston High. Copper, who also plays basketball at Kinston, has caught 171 career passes for 2,648 yards and 33 touchdowns in 35 games played.

Kinston went 9-5 last fall and he topped 100 yards in seven games, including four catches for 188 yards and two scores in a NCHSAA playoff win over Haw River (N.C.) Southeast Alamance.

Copper’s father, Terrance Copper Sr., played wide receiver at East Carolina from 2000-03 and was in the NFL from 2004-12. He finished with 84 catches for 1,108 yards and six touchdowns in 125 career games. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, briefly with the Baltimore Ravens for two games and spent his last four years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Terrance Copper Jr. attended North Lenoir High in La Grange, N.C., and then played for the Pirates in 2020-21.