Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior wide receiver Jordan Shipp has a flair for making big plays at big moments.

Shipp will get that chance to be on the big stage again tonight, with Providence Day hosting Charlotte Christian in the NCISAA Division I state title game. The Knights upset the Chargers 38-37 on Oct. 14, the lone loss for Shipp and his talented teammates.

Shipp has caught 58 passes for 974 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first game against Charlotte Christian. The Knights rallied from being 20 points down in the fourth quarter.

Shipp was hoping for a playoff rematch against Charlotte Christian.