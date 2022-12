MOUNT PLEASANT — Junior defensive tackle D’Nas White got to play next to the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina this season. Now, the spotlight will shift to him.

White teamed up with senior defensive end Daevin Hobbs to help Concord (N.C.) Robinson go 10-2 this past season. Hobbs has recently picked Tennessee and is ranked No. 55 overall in the country by Rivals.com.