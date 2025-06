NC State believed in Kinston (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Tyreek Copper enough to offer him a scholarship on Thursday, and lock in his commitment by Saturday night.

That kind of whirlwind recruitment can sometimes happen with four-year transfers, but not as often with prep players. Copper proved to be the exception, where neither side wanted to wait.

Copper had a lot to take in during his official visit because he hadn’t been to NC State before, other than his 7-on-7 performance Thursday.