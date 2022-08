MATTHEWS — NC State senior offensive line commit Darion Rivers opened his season at Matthews (N.C.) Butler High last Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is still relatively new to football after growing up playing basketball. Rivals.com ranks him No. 19 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 52 tackle in the country in the class of 2023.

West Charlotte battled, but Matthews Butler cruised to a 27-0 victory.