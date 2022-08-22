Darion Rivers has big dreams while starting season
MATTHEWS — NC State senior tackle commit Darion Rivers has had a hectic August, but it felt good to get back on the field Friday.
Rivers and West Charlotte High traveled to nearby Matthews (N.C.) Butler, which was just part of the strangeness of this season. West Charlotte will be on the road or a neutral location this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news