Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Havelock (N.C.) High senior H-back Javonte Vereen. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood Sumter fell 42-9 to crosstown rival Sumter High on Friday. He had five tackles (four solo) and two catches for five yards in the loss. Season Stats: He has five tackles (four solo) on defense, and he has caught two passes for five yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 0-1, Vs. North Augusta (S.C.) Fox Creek High on Friday.

Last Game: Chambers earned revenge in topping Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-14 on Saturday in Rock Hill, S.C. Concepcion picked NC State over UNC right before the contest, and then opened the scoring with a 73-yard touchdown reception. Concepcion finished with six receptions for 108 yards and the 73-yard score, and also added a 14-yard punt return. Season Stats: He has six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-0, Vs. Highland Springs (Va.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High crushed Southern Pines (N.C.) Pinecrest 52-28 on the road last Friday. Cooley had a pick-six touchdown in the win. Season Stats: TBD. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-0, Vs. Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High on Friday.

Last Game: American Heritage rolled to a 38-20 win at Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes High on Saturday. Fagan had seven tackles (four solo) and two passes defended. Season Stats: He has seven tackles (four solo) and two passes defended. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-0, Vs. Los Alamitos (Calif.) High on ESPNU at 4 p.m.

Last Game: Lost 10-6 at home to Charlotte (N.C.) Latin. Myers caught a 53-yard pass and had nine tackles (seven solo) and three tackles for loss. Season Stats: One reception for 53 yards; nine tackles (seven solo) and three tackles for loss. Team Record And Next Opponent: 0-1, At Columbus (N.C.) Polk County.

Last Game: Obasuyi played his first game ever for Alpharetta High, and won a 47-46 shootout on Friday. Alpharetta threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 98 yards and three scores. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-0, At Milton (Ga.) Cambridge on Friday.

Last Game: West Charlotte and Rivers fell 27-0 at Matthews (N.C.) Butler High on Friday. The Wolfpack Central has an interview with Rivers follow his opener. Team Record And Next Opponent: 0-1, Vs. Charlotte Harding on Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga crushed Asheville (N.C.) T.C. Roberson 42-13 on the road Friday. He had four tackles (one solo) and half a sack. Season Stats: He has four tackles (one solo) and half a sack. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-0, Vs. Maiden (N.C.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Wilkes Central fell 49-36 at West Jefferson (N.C.) Ashe Country, but Smith missed the game with an injury. Team Record And Next Opponent: 0-1,At Newland (N.C.) Avery County.

Last Game: First game of season is vs. Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy on Sept. 24.

Last Game: Heritage and Thomas defeated Holly Springs (N.C.) High 20-14 on Friday. Thomas rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the win. Season Stats: TBD. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-0, At Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville on Friday.

Last Game: Havelock topped Newport (N.C.) Croatan 42-0 at home Friday. Vereen rushed for a 13-yard score and he caught three passes for 73 yards and two scores, including a 60-yarder. He added a tackle on defense. Sophomore running back Lebron Sharpe rushed for 185 yards and caught a 15-yard score. Season Stats: He has three receptions for 73 yards and two scores; rushed once for 13 yards and a touchdown; has one tackle. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1,0, At Morehead City (N.C.) West Carteret on Friday.