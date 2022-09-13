Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood Sumter fell 54-28 at Aynor (S.C.) High. Cisse had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, plus a 30-yard return. Cisse took his official visit to NC State on Saturday and Sunday. Season Stats: He has nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense, and he has caught 13 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed a pass for 14 yards and ran once for seven yards. He has one punt return for a 91-yard touchdown. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-2, At Kershaw (S.C.) Andrew Jackson on Friday.

Last Game: Chambers topped Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge 42-21, but Concepcion missed the game due to injury. Season Stats: He has 12 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns; four carries for 43 yards; two kick returns for 90 yards; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-1, Vs. Charlotte (N.C.) West Mecklenburg.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High fell 43-28 at Durham (N.C.) Hillside. Season Stats: TBD. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-2, At Raleigh Broughton on Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage crushed Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central 56-0 on Friday. Fagan had four tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and an interception he returned for 21 yards. He also had one punt return for zero yards. Season Stats: He has 20 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, one interception for 21 yards and five passes defended; one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-0, At Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna on Friday.

Last Game: Myers and Christ School rolled through Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Academy 40-7 on Friday. Myers had a big game with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, he added four tackles (two solo), two passes defended and an interception for a 15-yard score on defense. Season Stats: Nine receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns; 15 tackles (11 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception for a touchdown and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and three kick returns for eight yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-2; At Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.

Last Game: Crushed Alpharetta (Ga.) Chattahoochee 49-8 on Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-1, Vs. Milton (Ga.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte topped Charlotte (N.C.) Garinger 48-8 last Thursday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-2, Vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek on Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga fell 43-28 to Lawndale (N.C.) Burns on Friday. He had seven tackles (four solo), one sack for minus-four yards, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. Season Stats: He has 24 tackles (13 solo), 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended on defense. He has three catches for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-1, At West Jefferson (N.C.) Ashe County on Friday.

Last Game: Wilkes Central fell 36-16 to Ronda (N.C.) East Wilkes on Friday. Smith has missed his first four games due to injury. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-2, At Mount Airy (N.C.) North Surry.

Last Game: First game of season is vs. Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy on Sept. 24.

Last Game: Thomas missed the game against Raleigh Sanderson due to an injury, but the Huskies won 62-35. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of 58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdown and two interceptions; he has rushed 20 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-0; Vs. Raleigh Athens Drive on Friday.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock rolled to a 30-0 win over Vanceboro (N.C.) West Craven on Friday. Vereen caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed once for a 13-yard touchdown, plus had a two-point conversion. Havelock has outscored its opponents 133-0. Season Stats: He has 13 receptions for 201 yards and four scores; rushed four times for 28 yards and three touchdowns; completed 1-of-2 passing for 23 yards and an interception; has one tackle. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-0, Vs. New Bern (N.C.) High on Friday.