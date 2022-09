HILLSBOROUGH — Junior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor has embraced that he’s in the midst of an intense recruiting battle.

The Burlington (N.C.) Cummings standout has a good perspective on it too. College coaches could call the class of 2024 at midnight Sept. 1, and Paylor knew what his plan was — sleeping. He woke up at around 3 a.m. and looked at his phone, and he saw the deluge of college coaches that had called.