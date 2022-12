CHARLOTTE — Charlotte (N.C.) High went 11-1 this past season and sophomore tight end De’Angelo Hall was a big reason why.

Hall is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds but gets used often as a flex tight end or jumbo wide receiver. For schools such as NC State who have used Trent Pennix and signed Javonte Vereen for the “H” tight end spot, he could be intriguing. Virginia Tech already has pulled the trigger and offered him Sept. 21.