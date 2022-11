BURLINGTON — Good things happen when Burlington (N.C.) Cummings junior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor gets touches.

That was the theme Thursday night in Cummings’ 42-7 win over Dunn (N.C.) Midway High in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. The Cavaliers improved to 8-3 overall and advanced to play No. 1-seeded Princeton (N.C.) High next Friday.