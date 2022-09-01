Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, who verbally committed to NC State on Aug. 20, had a big game in a loss vs. Highland Springs (Va.) High. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpackCentral.com)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood Sumter topped North Augusta (S.C.) Fox Creek 30-0 last Friday. He had four tackles and a forced fumble, plus two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass for 14 yards and ran once for seven yards. Season Stats: He has nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense, and he has caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass for 14 yards and ran once for seven yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1, Vs. Columbia (S.C.) Dreher High on Friday.

Last Game: Chambers and Concepcion fell 26-20 to visiting Highland Springs (Va.) High. Concepcion caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed four times for 43 yards. He also had two kick returns for 90 yards. Season Stats: He has 11 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns; four carries for 43 yards; two kick returns for 90 yards; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1, At Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn on Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High got crushed 47-0 at home against Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth. Season Stats: TBD. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1, Vs. Wendell (N.C.) East Wake High on Thursday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage dominated visiting Los Alamitos (Calif.) High on Saturday on ESPN2. Fagan had four tackles (three solo) and two passes broken up. Season Stats: He has 11 tackles (seven solo) and four passes defended. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-0, Vs. Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson.

Last Game: Myers and Christ School topped Columbus (N.C.) Polk County 39-7 last Friday. Myers caught two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. He also had one tackle and three passes broken up on defense, and had one punt return and one kick return apiece. Season Stats: Three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown; 10 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss and three passes broken up. He has one kick return and one punt return, both for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1; Vs. Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day on Friday.

Last Game: Bye week. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-0, At Milton (Ga.) Cambridge on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte rolled over visiting Charlotte Harding 40-6 on Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1, At Charlotte Independence on Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga topped visiting Maiden (N.C.) High 23-19 at home last Friday. Shirley had six tackles (four solo) with one sack and two tackles for loss, plus a catch for 16 yards. Season Stats: He has 10 tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss on defense. He has one catch for 16 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-0, At Mitchell County (N.C.) Mitchell High on Friday.

Last Game: Wilkes Central topped Newland (N.C.) Avery County 49-13 on Friday. Smith missed his first two games due to injury. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1, Vs. Morganton (N.C.) Patton on Thursday.

Last Game: First game of season is vs. Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy on Sept. 24.

Last Game: Thomas and Heritage High won at Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville 30-18 last Friday. Thomas went 8-of-15 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown, and rushed four times for 45 yards and a score.



Season Stats: He has gone 27-of 42 passing for 298 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; he has rushed 15 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-0; At Raleigh Broughton on Thursday.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock crushed Morehead City (N.C.) West Carteret 61-0 in an away game last Friday. Vereen caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and also completed 1-of-2 passing for 23 yards and an interception. He also rushed twice for two yards and a score. Season Stats: He has nine receptions for 141 yards and three scores; rushed three times for 15 yards and two touchdowns; completed 1-of-2 passing for 23 yards and an interception; has one tackle. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-0, At Vanceboro (N.C.) West Craven on Sept. 9.