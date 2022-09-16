DURHAM — Henderson (N.C.) Vance County sophomore Taeshawn Alston has a good combination of size and speed, which allows him to track down ballcarriers.

Alston is at the beginning of his recruiting journey and attended NC State's home game against Charleston Southern last Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder has also attended a North Carolina home game, North Carolina Central home game, who have offered, and will be at Duke on Saturday.

The Wolfpack Central watched Alston in action against Northern Durham High at Durham (N.C.) County Memorial Stadium last Friday.



