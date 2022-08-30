GREENSBORO — Junior wide receiver Alex Taylor showed his grit in helping Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley rally past visiting Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan on Friday.

Taylor and Grimsley fell behind early in an offensive shootout, but regained its poise in the second half and rallied for a 40-34 win to improve to 2-0. Taylor, who is ranked No. 211 overall in the country (rankings updated Tuesday afternoon), has become a prime recruiting target for NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder played wide receiver, punt returner and punter for the Whirlies.



