GREENSBORO — Junior wide receiver Alex Taylor saved his biggest plays for when Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley needed them the most Friday night.

Taylor went up high for a 20-yard jump ball in the end zone for a touchdown, and then came through with a key punt to pin Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan inside its own 10-yard line. The two plays helped Grimsley rally for a 40-34 victory to improve to 2-0.