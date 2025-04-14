NC State WR Dacari Collins intends to enter transfer portal

Collins is expected to enter the transfer portal this Wednesday. He plays his first year at Clemson, but quit the Tigers on Sept. 20, 2022, and eventually picked NC State. He finished with 17 catches for 229 yards in his Clemson career, and came close to eclipsing those marks in 2023.

NC State fifth-year senior wide receiver Dacari Collins is looking for his third college.

Collins caught 14 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and then improved to 24 catches for 314 yards and two scores this past season.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder caught three passes for 62 yards in the 35-30 win over North Carolina on Nov. 30. He did score a touchdown in the 26-21 loss vs. East Carolina in the Military Bowl.

Rivals.com ranked Collins the No. 207 overall player in the class of 2021 coming out of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake. He was the No. 36 wide receiver in the country and No. 18 overall in Georgia. He picked Clemson early in the process over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU.