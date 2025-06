NC State has been searching high and low for an edge rusher this recruiting cycle, and are fighting for senior Elijah Satchell of Camden (N.J.) Eastside High.

Satchell officially visited the Wolfpack this past weekend, capping off his official visit stretch. He went to Northwestern on May 10-12, Stanford on May 30-June 1 and Kentucky on June 6-8, prior to going to NC State.