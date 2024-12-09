NC State tackle Obadiah Obasuyi enters transfer portal

Redshirt freshman tackle Obadiah Obasuyi entered college with much hope, but has been injured off and on the last two years at NC State.
The 6-foot-6, 321-pounder was a Rivals.com three-star prospect from Alpharetta (Ga.) High. He had attended Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High his first three years, and originally was a basketball prospect.
Obasuyi narrowed his recruitment down to NC State and Duke, and picked the Wolfpack. Obasuyi picked NC State over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Central Florida, Indiana and Mississippi State among others. He also took unofficial visits to Duke, Georgia Tech, East Carolina and Marshall.
Obasuyi’s father was from Nigeria and his mother is from Brooklyn, N.Y., but he’s lived in the Atlanta area.
