Published Dec 9, 2024
NC State tackle Obadiah Obasuyi enters transfer portal
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Redshirt freshman tackle Obadiah Obasuyi entered college with much hope, but has been injured off and on the last two years at NC State.

The 6-foot-6, 321-pounder was a Rivals.com three-star prospect from Alpharetta (Ga.) High. He had attended Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High his first three years, and originally was a basketball prospect.

Advertisement

Obasuyi narrowed his recruitment down to NC State and Duke, and picked the Wolfpack. Obasuyi picked NC State over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Central Florida, Indiana and Mississippi State among others. He also took unofficial visits to Duke, Georgia Tech, East Carolina and Marshall.

Obasuyi’s father was from Nigeria and his mother is from Brooklyn, N.Y., but he’s lived in the Atlanta area.

NC State transfers

NC State sophomore WR Kevin Concepcion to transfer

NC State LB Jayland Parker to enter transfer portal

Former juco linebacker Wyatt Wright departs NC State

NC State reserve DL Davin Jackson plans to transfer

NC State OL Sean Hill has entered transfer portal

NC State soph TE Javonte Vereen departs program

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE