NC State RB Jordan Poole plans to be graduate transfer

NC State redshirt junior Jordan Poole played two positions in his four years with the Wolfpack, but plans to play running back at his new college.
Poole announced Friday that he has earned his degree in communications and plans to enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot, 236-pound Poole played outside linebacker and was a factor on special teams his first two years. Halfway through the 2023 season, he moved to running back and was used as a blocker. He never carried the ball, but he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass against Miami.
Poole finished his NCSU career with 14 tackles in 42 games and he earned two starts. He only played three snaps on offense this past season, but was a regular on special teams.
Poole was a Rivals.com three-star prospect coming out of Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly High in the class of 2021. He was ranked the No. 35 overall player in the state of North Carolina.
Poole played running back and safety at West Stanly High, but he didn’t have a senior year due to COVID. He rushed 368 times for 3,133 yards and 38 touchdowns, and caught 31 passes for 487 yards and four scores in his three-year career.
Poole is the 16th Wolfpack player to leave the program with the intention to transfer.
