Freshman MLB Cannon Lewis departs NC State

Lewis is now the first prep recruit to transfer from the class. The Rivals.com three-star prospect had committed Oct. 24, 2022.

NC State freshman middle linebacker Cannon Lewis was the first member of the class of 2024 to commit to the Wolfpack.

Lewis entered the transfer portal Tuesday after appearing in four game this season for the Wolfpack and redshirting. He played four snaps at linebacker and on special teams, and was able to get two tackles and one tackle for loss.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder worked his way up to second-string on the depth chart at middle linebacker. The Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland High product was recruited by former NC State defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Tony Gibson, who was hired as head coach at Marshall.

Lewis had 181 tackles (90 tackles), four sacks, 18 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.

Lewis picked NC State over offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky.