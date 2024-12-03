NC State OL Sean Hill has entered transfer portal

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Hill appeared in three game this season and accumulated seven snaps. He earned his degree in sports management, and appeared in six games during his Wolfpack career.

NC State had its first player to officially enter the transfer portal.

Hill was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who attended Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood High. Hill chose NC State over offers from Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, Rutgers, South Florida and UCF. He had visited NC State for a junior and was offered, and then committed June 9, 2019.

Rivals.com ranked the then 6-foot-3, 300-pounder the No. 62 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 83 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Hill was accomplished with his off the field leadership. He was the president of Pack United, a registered student-athlete led non-profit organization at NC State. Pack United promotes social justice, food and housing access, educational equity and civic engagement in the community.

Hill was also the football team’s representative on the athletics department’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC).