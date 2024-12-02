NC State LB Jayland Parker to enter transfer portal

NC State redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker has become the second player who intends to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder played in 34 career games at NC State. He had 13 tackles and one pass broken up in 113 defensive plays the last four years. His big moment came when starting middle linebacker Caden Fordham was ejected after targeting against Western Carolina at the start of the game. Parker came in and played 48 snaps and had seven tackles.

Parker joins sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion in planning to enter the transfer portal.