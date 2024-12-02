NC State LB Jayland Parker to enter transfer portal

NC State redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker has become the second player who intends to enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder played in 34 career games at NC State. He had 13 tackles and one pass broken up in 113 defensive plays the last four years. His big moment came when starting middle linebacker Caden Fordham was ejected after targeting against Western Carolina at the start of the game. Parker came in and played 48 snaps and had seven tackles.
Parker joins sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion in planning to enter the transfer portal.
NC State landed Parker in the class of 2020 out of Macon (Ga.) Westside High. He was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who was ranked No. 66 overall in Georgia and No. 43 at outside linebacker nationally.
Parker originally picked Colorado over NC State, but then he decommitted and eventually verbally committed to the Wolfpack over Arizona. He had offers from NC State, Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Additionally, Akron, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, South Alabama, Troy and Western Kentucky offered.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE