NC State's Brandon Cisse, Devan Boykin enter transfer portal

Cisse became the rare true freshman cornerback to earn a nice in NC State secondary in 2023. He ended up with 142 plays in 13 games, with 10 tackles on the season.

NC State sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse and senior safety Devan Boykin are officially in the transfer portal Sunday.

Cisse was off to a promising 2024 season, but injured his wrist and missed three straight games against Wake Forest, Syracuse and California. He then suffered an injury against North Carolina on an illegal block by the Tar Heels tackle Howard Sampson.

Additionally, he played just two snaps against Louisiana Tech, exited early from the Duke contest and didn't play in the Military Bowl against East Carolina.

The 6-foot, 182-pounder from Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High finished his NC State career with 38 tackles, five passes broken up and one interception.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect was ranked No. 6 overall in South Carolina and No. 76 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023.

Cisse picked NC State over offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Old Dominion, South Florida and Yale.

Boykin tore his ACL during bowl practices in Dec. 2023, and ended up redshirting this season. Next year will be his sixth year of college football.

Boykin has played in 45 games with 19 starts and has 117 career tackles, four interceptions and seven passes broken up. He has played both safety positions — mostly strong safety — and also nickel.

The 5-10, 195-pounder from Jamestown (N.C.) Ragsdale High, where he played for his father, started full-time in 2023. He had 54 tackles, one pass broken up, one forced fumble and three interceptions. He got interceptions against North Carolina, Miami and Clemson.

Boykin was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2020, and was No. 31 overall in the state of North Carolina. Boykin picked NC State over offers from Air Force, Army, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and Navy. He also received late overtures from UNC.