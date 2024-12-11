Published Dec 11, 2024
NC State WR Jakolbe Baldwin has entered transfer portal
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State redshirt junior wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder from Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High caught three passes for 11 yards in 73 plays over 26 games in his Wolfpack career. He played extensively on special teams this season.

Baldwin, who earned his degree in sports management, even played some safety during his time at NC State.

Baldwin was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who was ranked No. 53 in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2021. He picked NC State over offers from Appalachian State, East Carolina, Duke, Akron, Charlotte, Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

Baldwin didn’t play his senior year due to COVID, and he caught 69 catches for 1,235 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two-year varsity career.

