NC State makes quick move for explosive WR

Sometimes one showcase event can change the trajectory of a player’s life.
NC State hosted a 7-on-7 event Wednesday, and for one lucky senior wide receiver, he showed out.
Sometimes one showcase event can change the trajectory of a player’s life.
NC State hosted a 7-on-7 event Wednesday, and for one lucky senior wide receiver, he showed out.
NC State has been searching high and low for an edge rusher this recruiting cycle.
Apex (N.C.) Friendship High junior linebacker Tyler Goebbel has watched the litany of talented NC State linebackers.
NC State proved last year it will throw the ball to the tight end position, and that is appealing to Javonte Williams.
Sometimes one showcase event can change the trajectory of a player’s life.
Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances senior offensive lineman Edward Baker got to meet two of NC State’s current NFL players.
NC State has been searching high and low for an edge rusher this recruiting cycle.
Apex (N.C.) Friendship High junior linebacker Tyler Goebbel has watched the litany of talented NC State linebackers.
NC State proved last year it will throw the ball to the tight end position, and that is appealing to Javonte Williams.