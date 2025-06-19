Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 19, 2025
NC State makes quick move for explosive WR
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Sometimes one showcase event can change the trajectory of a player’s life.

NC State hosted a 7-on-7 event Wednesday, and for one lucky senior wide receiver, he showed out.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In