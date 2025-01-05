NC State S Bishop Fitzgerald using new rule, enters portal

Bishop Fitzgerald figured his college career was going to be over after playing East Carolina in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28. Fitzgerald and former junior college players across the country learned Dec. 24 they could have one more year of eligibility for 2025 due to the court case involving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Plavia. Fitzgerald is taking advantage of the new rule and entered the NCAA transfer portal Sunday.

Fitzgerald was an honorable mention All-ACC performer this past season, which was his first being a starter at NC State. He had 55 tackles, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and three interceptions. He had a season-high eight tackles and an interception in the 30-29 loss against Georgia Tech on Nov. 21. He also had interceptions against Wake Forest and Tennessee. The 6-foot, 195-pounder started three of 13 games in 2023, and had 42 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended for the Wolfpack. Fitzgerald went to Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and signed with NC State over offers from Maryland, Arizona State, Cincinnati and SMU in the class of 2023. Fitzgerald had 50 tackles and six interceptions his sophomore season at Coffeyville C.C., and added seven tackle in six games played as a freshman. Fitzgerald played quarterback in high school at Dale City (Va.) Gar-Field High. NC State defensive backs Tamarcus Cooley, Devan Boykin and Brandon Cisse also officially entered the NCAA transfer portal Sunday.

