NC State reserve DL Davin Jackson plans to transfer

Jackson suffered an ACL tear before his senior year at Sumter (S.C.) High, and then eventually tore his Achilles’ during the spring of 2022. Jackson, who goes by D.J., then tore his other ACL during spring practice in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 272-pounder finally made his Wolfpack debut against Western Carolina in the season opener Aug. 29, 2024. He played 32 snaps in the Wolfpack win.

Jackson did miss two games due to injury and one contest due to sickness this season. He had nine tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack in eight games played this season.

Jackson was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2022, who was the No. 13 overall player in South Carolina in the class of 2022.

Jackson had picked the Wolfpack after the ACL tear over offers from Syracuse, South Carolina, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina on Aug. 1, 2021, which was three days he had ACL surgery.

Jackson played with the late Tylee Craft at Sumter (N.C.) High. Craft, who played wide receiver at North Carolina, recently passed away from cancer. Sumter coach Mark Barnes previously coached at Shelby (N.C.) Crest.

Jackson had 57 tackles, 26 tackles for loss for minus-110 yards, 4.5 sacks, broke up four passes and had four quarterback hurries in nine games his junior year.