Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances senior offensive lineman Edward Baker got to meet two of NC State’s current NFL players during his official visit.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard prospect was able to meet former NCSU star defensive end Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins and ex-Wolfpack left tackle Anthony Belton, who is a rookie for the Green Bay Packers.

Meeting Belton was important because making the NFL is one of Baker’s big goals.