NC State sophomore WR Kevin Concepcion to transfer

The rise of NC State sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion was incredible last year, but now his career with the Wolfpack has hit a sudden end.

Concepcion is expected to enter the transfer portal after catching 53 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns, plus 19 carries for 36 yards and two scores. His statistics were down across the board in comparison to his star-crossed freshman year.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder caught 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed 41 times for 320 yards. He unwittingly became the face of the program for coach Dave Doeren.