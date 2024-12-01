NC State sophomore WR Kevin Concepcion to transfer

The rise of NC State sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion was incredible last year, but now his career with the Wolfpack has hit a sudden end.
Concepcion is expected to enter the transfer portal after catching 53 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns, plus 19 carries for 36 yards and two scores. His statistics were down across the board in comparison to his star-crossed freshman year.
The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder caught 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed 41 times for 320 yards. He unwittingly became the face of the program for coach Dave Doeren.
Concepcion got off to a great start with nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 win over FCS foe Western Carolina on Aug. 29. He never topped 53 receiving yards the rest of the season and went through a sophomore slump.
NC State won a hard-fought recruiting battle over North Carolina to land Concepcion in the class of 2023. He was a Rivals.com four-star coming out of Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers, and was ranked No. 12 overall in the state of North Carolina and No. 53 wide receiver nationally.
NC State then landed his younger brother, senior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion from Chambers in the class of 2025. Concepcion decommitted recently and picked Kansas State.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE