NC State WR Jalen Coit departs the Wolfpack

The 5-foot-11, 173-pounder never found his niche as a receiver with five catches for 21 yards and a touchdown, but was an effective punt returner. He is the 10th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal, and the third wide receiver.

NC State redshirt junior wide receiver and punt returner Jalen Coit has entered the transfer portal.

Coit returned five punts for 37 yards this season, and has 22 career punt returns for 215 yards with a long of 33 at NC State.

NC State recruited Coit out of Cheraw (S.C.) High in the class of 2020. He picked NC State over offers from Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Coit caught 55 passes for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year at Cheraw High, and he was also an effective basketball player. He averaged 17.9 points per game his junior year.

Coit finished his prep career with 175 catches for 2,746 yards and 39 touchdowns.