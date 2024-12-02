Former juco linebacker Wyatt Wright departs NC State

Wright played 11 snaps on special teams against Stanford for his lone appearance this season, in redshirting.

Wright picked NC State nearly a year ago coming out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He was offered a scholarship Dec. 9, 2023, and then officially visited Dec. 15-17. Wright also officially visited Central Florida and also considered South Florida.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder also played Fresno City College his freshman year. Last year, Wright had 82 tackles (46 solo), four tackles for loss and one forced fumble this fall. He ranked eighth in the country and was first-team All-MACCC South. Wright earned player of the week honors when he had 18 tackles in a 42-17 win over East Mississippi J.C. on Sept. 28, 2023.