NC State proved last year it will throw the ball to the tight end position, and that is appealing to Javonte Williams.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Williams officially visited NC State last weekend, and he had never been to Raleigh before. Williams had star senior tight end Justin Joly as his host for the weekend, and Joly proved to be a good recruiter. It also helped that Joly, a former Connecticut transfer, caught 43 passes for 661 yards and four touchdowns last year.