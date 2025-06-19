Junior LB Tyler Goebbel thrilled to earn NC State offer

Apex (N.C.) Friendship High junior linebacker Tyler Goebbel has watched the litany of talented NC State linebackers the last six years.

Goebbel now has the opportunity to play for the Wolfpack. NC State coach Dave Doeren offered Goebbel at the indoor facility following the conclusion of camp Thursday.

The scholarship is a major milestone for Goebbel and his family. HIs father Todd Goebbel is the running backs coach and special teams coordinator, arriving from Marshall in 2019. The Goebbel family has been lucky to have worked at just three colleges since 2005, which is unique in the coaching profession. Todd Goebbel played quarterback for three years at Kent State, and at Northern Iowa his senior year.