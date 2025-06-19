Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 19, 2025
Junior LB Tyler Goebbel thrilled to earn NC State offer
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Apex (N.C.) Friendship High junior linebacker Tyler Goebbel has watched the litany of talented NC State linebackers the last six years.

Goebbel now has the opportunity to play for the Wolfpack. NC State coach Dave Doeren offered Goebbel at the indoor facility following the conclusion of camp Thursday.

The scholarship is a major milestone for Goebbel and his family. HIs father Todd Goebbel is the running backs coach and special teams coordinator, arriving from Marshall in 2019. The Goebbel family has been lucky to have worked at just three colleges since 2005, which is unique in the coaching profession. Todd Goebbel played quarterback for three years at Kent State, and at Northern Iowa his senior year.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In