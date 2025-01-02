NC State DB Tamarcus Cooley to enter transfer portal

Cooley was offered by NC State on March 25, 2022, and ended up committing on July 4, 2022, bright and early in the morning. Cooley ended up decommitting and signed with Maryland. His time with the Terrapins was short-lived and he transferred to NC State at this time last year.

The long winding road home for Tamarcus Cooley ended up lasting one season.

Cooley ended up beating out senior Ja’Had Carter and started nine out of 13 games. He finished with 39 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, one fumble recovery for a 70-yard touchdown against Duke, two forced fumbles and six passes defended.

Cooley closed his NC State stint out with a bang, getting two interceptions against East Carolina and a career-high nine tackles in the Military Bowl last Saturday.

NC State has since hired D.J. Eliot as defensive coordinator, had Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay coach both the nickels and safeties, and safeties coach Joe DeForest has retired.

Cooley played his junior year at Knightdale (N.C.) High. He ended up transferring to nearby Rolesville (N.C.) High that February.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect played wide receiver, multiple positions in the secondary and returned kicks. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 19 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023, and the No. 37 athlete nationally.

Reports also have sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse and senior safety Devan Boykin also have plans to enter the transfer portal.