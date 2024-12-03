NC State soph TE Javonte Vereen departs program

NC State sophomore tight end Javonte Vereen entered his college career with a lot of fanfare.
Two years later, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will be entering the portal. Vereen becomes the sixth NC State to depart the program.
Vereen played in four games this season and redshirted. He didn’t catch a pass and had just 22 plays, while missing two contests due to illness. Vereen played in 10 games his freshman year and had four catches for 65 yards against Notre Dame on Sept. 9, 2023. He didn’t make any other catches and tallied 103 plays.
The Havelock (N.C.) High native picked NC State, Maryland and Louisville, on April 1, 2022.
Vereen also had offers from Boston College, Duke and Georgia, from Power Five Conferences. Buffalo, Campbell, Charlotte, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina Central and South Florida, also had offered offered.
Vereen was a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who was ranked No. 16 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 26 tight end in the country in the class of 2023.
Vereen played wide receiver in high school and 72 receptions for 1,098 yards and 13 scores, and rushed nine times for 36 yards and five touchdowns his senior year.
