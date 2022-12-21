News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 09:10:59 -0600') }} football Edit

NC State's class of 2023 signees

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and NC State is hoping to land a top 40 class.

Click below to read the bios of the newest group of Wolfpack players who signed with coach Dave Doeren and his coaching staff.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Signed prospects in class of 2023

Letter of intent No. 17: Safety Daemon Fagan

Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Rohan Davy

Letter of intent No. 15: Defensive end Jy'Keveous Hibbler

Letter of intent No. 14: Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion

Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Terrente Hinton

Letter of intent No. 12: Linebacker Kelvon McBride

Letter of intent No. 11: Linebacker Kamal Bonner

Letter of intent No. 10: Offensive lineman Rico Jackson

Letter of intent No. 9: Quarterback Lex Thomas

Letter of intent No. 8: Defensive end Isaiah Shirley

Letter of intent No. 7: Defensive back Zack Myers

Letter of intent No. 6: Tight end Javonte Vereen

Letter of intent No. 5: Offensive lineman Kamen Smith

Letter of intent No. 4: Offensive lineman Obadiah Obasuyi

Letter of intent No. 3: Cornerback Brandon Cisse

Letter of intent No. 2: Running back Kendrick Raphael

Letter of intent No. 1: Offensive lineman Darion Rivers

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}