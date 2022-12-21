NC State's class of 2023 signees
National Signing Day is Wednesday, and NC State is hoping to land a top 40 class.
Click below to read the bios of the newest group of Wolfpack players who signed with coach Dave Doeren and his coaching staff.
Signed prospects in class of 2023
Letter of intent No. 17: Safety Daemon Fagan
Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Rohan Davy
Letter of intent No. 15: Defensive end Jy'Keveous Hibbler
Letter of intent No. 14: Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion
Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Terrente Hinton
Letter of intent No. 12: Linebacker Kelvon McBride
Letter of intent No. 11: Linebacker Kamal Bonner
Letter of intent No. 10: Offensive lineman Rico Jackson
Letter of intent No. 9: Quarterback Lex Thomas
Letter of intent No. 8: Defensive end Isaiah Shirley
Letter of intent No. 7: Defensive back Zack Myers
Letter of intent No. 6: Tight end Javonte Vereen
Letter of intent No. 5: Offensive lineman Kamen Smith
Letter of intent No. 4: Offensive lineman Obadiah Obasuyi
Letter of intent No. 3: Cornerback Brandon Cisse
Letter of intent No. 2: Running back Kendrick Raphael
