• ESPN: Three stars, No. 234 overall player in Florida and No. 99 tackle nationally.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 253 overall player in Florida and No. 142 tackle nationally.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High coach Tyler Tate had his players do a bus tour through colleges last June.

Left tackle Rico Jackson was committed to Illinois at the time, but he was part of the tour, and stopped by NC State. The connection was made and the Wolfpack offered Jackson on June 19, and eventually he decommitted from the Fighting Illini on July 29.

When NC State lost the commitment of Watertown (Conn.) The Taft School left tackle Charlie Symonds five days before National Signing Day, the Wolfpack turned to Jackson. He scrambled and made it to NC State for an official visit Dec. 16-18, and publicly committed Dec. 21.

"They've been on his radar ever since that camp," Tate said. "They showed him all around campus. He has been high on them ever since that camp.

"The old O-Line coach [John Garrison] left [for Ole Miss], and when the new one [Garett Tujague] came, he called him right away. Once that spot opened up, Rico was at the top of their list of guys they wanted to get in."

Tate describes the Rivals.com three-star prospect as an "old soul" who is chill in a Tim Duncan kind of way. He also has shown a lot of potential on the offensive line for 7-4 Dillard.

"He's not a big talker, but very physical on the football field," Tate said. "He is very athletic for his size [6-foot-5 and 300 pounds]. He's also very smart. He's one of the players we had that could play all five positions. He knew the blocking schemes from left tackle to right tackle — pass and run plays."

Jackson had a high-profile matchup against future Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain, who is ranked No. 102 overall in the country in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. Miami Central and Bain won the game 43-7 on Sept. 24 — Bain was credited with two sacks — but Jackson performed well when matched up with him.

"He was very good and didn't give up any sacks or pressures," Tate said. "We kind of moved him along the line as they moved Rueben."

Tate wouldn't be surprised if Jackson ended up being an all-league player at NC State one day. He didn't have any other official visits this fall, and he'll be enrolling mid-semester.

"I think he was under the radar a bit," Tate said. "The biggest thing for him will be the strength and conditioning program. He'll get in there and build his body up."

— Jacey Zembal