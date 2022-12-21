Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Rohan Davy
The 16th letter of intent comes from three-star outside linebacker Rohan Davy of Washington (D.C.) St. John's High.
Here is a full bio on Davy.
Stats
• Senior: He had 50 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, four passes broken up and seven tackles for loss.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 7 overall player in Washington, D.C., and No. 159 athlete nationally.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 6 overall player in Washington, D.C., and No. 53 safety nationally.
Scouting Report From St. John's Coach Pat Hart
Some of the best football in the country is played in the WCAC and Rohan Davy thrived.
The NC State signee helped Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High win back-to-back WCAC championships, with the 2022 version a 7-3 win over Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic on Nov. 20.
St. John’s College coach Pat Hart said Davy did whatever was needed on defense this season.
“He’s a great player,” Hart said. “I’m the head coach and my brother Mike is the defensive coordinator. We talked a lot about Rohan and how he’s a four-year starter for us and a two-time captain.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder originally committed to Cincinnati on April 3, 2022, but following a coaching change, the Bearcats are changing their defense. As a result, Davy reconnected with NC State and officially visited last weekend. Davy verbally committed Tuesday and Hart thinks he’ll be a perfect fit for the Wolfpack’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme.
“They are getting a football player,” Hart said. “A lot of kids are brought in because they are great prospects. Rohan Davy is a great football player. He fits the scheme that NC State runs. It’s a perfect fit.”
Davy played outside linebacker, nickel, free safety and strong safety this past season. Hart knows he’ll be a great teammate in college.
“He can cover like a DB and hit like a linebacker,” Hart said. “He also played some three-high safety stuff kind of like Iowa State. He was kind of like the free man and had the carte blanche to fill with two different calls. He would fit in the run game based on the calls from the deep safety spot.”
Davy finished his senior year with 50 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, four passes broken up and seven tackles for loss. He’ll be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 2. He’ll enroll at NC State for summer school.
“He is a throwback and he played hurt,” Hart said. “He played a game where he literally cut the back of his ear open and he just stayed on the sideline. After the game, he got his ear sewed up.”
— Jacey Zembal
Honors/Accomplishments
• He’ll be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 2.
• Davy was named second-team All-Met by the Washington Post, and first-team all-conference.
Recruitment
Davy verbally committed to NC State on Tuesday, flipping from Cincinnati, which underwent a coaching change. Davy had been offered by the Wolfpack on Jan. 26, 2022. Right when it appeared he'd be visiting NC State in the spring, he verbally committed to Cincinnati on April 3.
NC State, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Ken State, Marshall, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Temple and Toledo all offered Davy.
Recruiters of Record
NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson and nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay.
Quotable
“That was a huge part for me because I’ll be a defensive hybrid in the 3-3-5. They see me in multiple ways that I can fit in there. I see myself more as an outside linebacker.” — Rohan Davy
2023 Projection
Davy will likely redshirt this upcoming season, but could be dynamic on special teams.
Highlights
