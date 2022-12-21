The 15th letter of intent comes from three-star defensive end Jy'Keveous Hibbler of Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Miss.

• Third-year sophomore: He had 41 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and nine sacks in 12 games played

Northwest Mississippi C.C. third-year sophomore defensive end Jy'Kevseous "Red" Hibbler is best described as a natural pass-rusher.

Hibbler played the last three years for coach Benjy Parker and defensive line coach Rashad Pittman. The latter saw him emerge into a force this past year, helping the program go 10-2 this season, losing to the eventual champions Iowa Western C.C.

NC State coach Charley Wiles had known Parker over the years, and NCSU director of player personnel Geo Leins also did his research.

Pittman is overly proud of what Hibbler has accomplished in reaching NC State.

"He's dynamic and a game-changer," Pittman said. "He's a student of the game and can break down any 'ol lineman like the best of them. He can be dominant against the run."

Pittman credits Hibbler for having "great hands" on the defensive line, which will be needed NC State's 3-3-5 scheme. Pittman has been with Hibbler all three years.

"He built on his natural pass-rush abilities during his career at Northwest," Pittman said. "He uses his hands and has added tools to his tool box. He just recognizes pass sets a lot faster and quicker, and beat those."

Hibbler might have had nine sacks this season, but Pittman was proud of his run support at about 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds.

"Guys who are especially a good pass-rusher, they just want to get out after the quarterback," Pittman said. "He really honed in on his craft and became a dominant run-stuffer."

Pittman said the key going into Hibbler's third year of college was to eliminate false steps, especially in his pass rush, and improving his first-step quickness.

"It was about being violent with his escapes in the run game," Pittman said. "Especially this year, his film study was easy for him because he was used to the expectations."

Pittman knew during fall camp that Hibbler would have a great year and be more of a vocal leader. He's a laid back person off the field, but takes care of business on it.

"He was just more vocal with the group with what he was seeing and what they should be seeing," Pittman said. "He was more of a leader."

— Jacey Zembal