The seventh letter of intent comes from four-star defensive back Zack Myers of Arden (N.C.) Christ School.

• Third-year sophomore: He had 22 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; two carries for 60 yards; 13 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.

• Senior: He had 25 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; 25 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five passes broken up. He had one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 19 overall player in North Carolina and No. 61 wide receiver in the country.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 415 overall player nationally, No. 18 overall player in North Carolina and No. 27 athlete in the country.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 14 overall player in the state of North Carolina, and No. 17 athlete in the country.

Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior athlete Zack Myers proved to be a big play waiting to happen.

Myers had nine touchdowns in eight games played, before having his season cut short with a knee injury against Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day on Oct. 14. He missed the last four games and the Greenies finished 6-6.

“Zack leading up to his injury, he played extremely well,” Christ School coach Chad Walker said. “He is a dynamic player offensively and really helped us out.”

Myers and junior wide receiver Khalil Conley formed an impressive 1-2 punch.

“He created opportunity for other guys as well,” Walker said. “Zack really played into his role offensively and made a lot of big plays at that position.”

Myers was recruited to play free safety for the Wolfpack, but maybe could get the ball in his hands in the return game. He’ll be enrolling early this month.

“Defensively, he just added so much depth to a secondary we had with a lot of young guys,” Walker said. “He was able to play safety and we could put him in the nickel position and at corner. We moved him around. We would put him on the best offensive player, skill guy from the other team. We did that with a lot with Zack before his injury.”

Myers would use double moves and Christ School used play-action passes to get him open in space.

“We moved him around from the slot to the outside receiver,” Walker said. “We found different ways of getting him the ball, like putting him in motion or handing him the ball.”

Walker was particularly proud of his performance against Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, due in part to his competitive fire. That determination led him to start at point guard in basketball and win the NCISAA Division I state title in the high jump his junior year. He made sure to help his teammates after the knee injury, but the team clearly missed his vibe.

“He was around at all the practices,” Walker said. “He was there for his teammates on the sideline. He’s an ultra competitor and he’s still learning how to lead. He was more lead by example guy.”

Walker is proud of how former Christ School cornerback Aydan White has turned into an All-ACC player at NC State. He expects Myers to develop nicely under safeties coach Joe DeForest.

“Joe came to some of our games and he talked to Zack throughout the process,” Walker said. “I think he was the most consistent of the schools recruiting Zack. He always told Zack the truth.

“The guys at NC State do a phenomenal job. I'm excited to see what they have in store for him."

— Jacey Zembal