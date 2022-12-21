The fourth letter of intent comes from three-star offensive lineman Obadiah Obasuyi of Alpharetta (Ga.) High.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 136 overall player in Georgia and No. 117 tackle in the country.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 108 overall player in Georgia and No. 98 tackle in the country.

NC State offensive line signee Obadiah Obasuyi made an immediate impact for his new high school Alpharetta (Ga.) High this fall.

The Raiders went 8-4 under coach Jason Kervin and he was proud of how he plowed the way at right tackle this season. Obasuyi had previously attended Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nocoochee, which plays in the NCISAA Division I playoffs.

“I thought he had a good year and progressed,” Kervin said. “When he came to us in the spring, we weren’t even sure he was a defensive lineman or offensive lineman. He worked hard in the offseason and put on weight.”

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound three-star prospect by Rivals.com became a leader on and off the field. He plans to enroll early at NC State.

Obasuyi originally thought Division I basketball would be his path at some point.

“He worked on his craft and became a complete offensive lineman,” Kervin said. “I thought he had a great season. He could probably be a good defensive lineman, so you are splitting hairs there. With his length, size and skillset, I think offensive line will be easy for him to get to the league.”

Obasuyi was recruited by former NC State offensive line coach John Garrison, who ended up going to Ole Miss about 11 days before Signing Day. Kervin is confident that Obasuyi will adjust smoothly to his next coaching mentor.

“He’s smart, he loves the game and he’s a leader,” Kervin said. “He fit into our community and program like he had been playing with the kids his whole life. He is a fun kid to be around and he can assimilate into any group and make that group better.”

Kervin came away impressed with Obasuyi’s pass protection skills, which is aided by his length.

“He’s got good feet and good hands, and you can tell he has a little bit of a basketball background,” Kervin said. “He’s still just learning the position, but he’s going to get so much better. He’ll be one of those guys they’ll be talking about on draft day about how far he’s come.

"Wolfpack Nation, they are getting a good one."

— Jacey Zembal