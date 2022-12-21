The fifth letter of intent comes from three-star offensive lineman Kamen Smith of Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central High.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 25 overall player in North Carolina and No. 74 tackle in the country.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 809 overall player nationally, No. 24 overall player in North Carolina and No. 62 tackle in the country.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 18 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 54 tackle in the country.

Wilkesboro (N.C.) Wilkes Central lineman Kamen Smith had his senior year delayed, but he made the most of it.

Smith had gotten hurt during the summer and he missed the first few games of the season. He’ll likely be an interior offensive lineman for NC State, but he could play all five spots on the line. He also played defensive tackle for Wilkes Central.

“He wasn’t able to do anything since the first day of practice, so he went from Aug. 1 and he had been out close to two months when we got him back,” Wilkes Central coach Ron Turner said. “It took him a little while to get his conditioning.”

Turner turned him loose on both sides of the ball once he got his conditioning taken care of. The Eagles went 7-4 and reached the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.

“He was everything we thought he would be,” Turner said. “He is so physically dominant compared to the competition that we play. There aren’t a lot of kids like that in our area.”

Smith will play basketball this winter for Wilkes Central and then compete in track and field, which is coached by his father.

“For someone that big, he’s extremely athletic and extremely smart,” Turner said. “He’s just a great high school player.”

Between the COVID year in 2020 and the assorted injuries he’s had the last two years, Smith’s best football is well ahead of him.

“There will be an adjustment period,” Turner said. “The offensive line next to the quarterback is probably the hardest to come in and play early. It is very complicated from a scheme-wise. You also are playing grown men, who have been in a strength and conditioning program fro three, four years.

“He just has so much potential. He’s basically played a season and a half of varsity football.”

— Jacey Zembal