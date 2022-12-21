The 17th letter of intent comes from four-star safety Daemon Fagan of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High.

• Junior: He had 28 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions in seven games.

• Senior: Fagan had 78 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, 11 passes defended and two fumble recoveries for the 13-2 Patriots.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 78 overall player in Florida and No. 42 cornerback in the country.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 307 overall player nationally, No. 58 overall player in Florida and No. 29 safety in the country.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 221 overall in the country, No. 38 overall player in Florida and No. 13 safety nationally.

NC State senior safety signee Daemon Fagan was part of an epic battle in the state title game that will get talked about over the years.

Miami (Fla.) Central held on to win 38-31 in the FHSAA 2M state title game Dec. 16. Fagan, who will finish out the school year at American Heritage, put a wrap to his impressive prep career.

"He exceeded those [preseason] expectations," said American Heritage coach Mike Smith on the four-star Fagan. "He was our leader on defense. He can line up the defense and call the defense when he needed to. We kind of relied on him as he's like a coach on the field."

Smith believes Fagan's football IQ is what will help him get on the field next year for NC State.

"He's just a playmaker," Smith said. "He came up with a big interception against [Jacksonville] Bolles High to seal the game in the semifinal round."

American Heritage had a terrific schedule, which will also ready Fagan for college football. Smith thinks his statistics would have been even better if he played all four quarters each week.

"We had a lot of teams on that schedule that were high level opponents," Smith said. "You could argue he was the best player on the field in a lot of those games. That is what you come here for [big games]. He's a high level football player."

Fagan entered his senior year around 170 pounds, so getting bigger and stronger will be one of his goals at NC State.

"He's still filling out," Smith said. "He's 6-4 and long and his body is still filling out.

"That will come in time because he's only 17 years old. He has a longer frame. I'm not worried about that."



NCSU safety coach Joe DeForest kept tabs on Fagan during the prep season.

"He [Fagan] has already picked up the defense," Smith said. "That is the type of kid they are getting up there.

"He is just a driven kid. They are getting a good one."

— Jacey Zembal